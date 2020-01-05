These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

In 2019 the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch successfully rehomed over 500 animals in need of loving new, forever homes. These are just five animals currently in the care of the branch who have spent Christmas in shelter and are still waiting to find their perfect forever family.

All of these animals are available for adoption at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and for more information on any of the animals contact the centre on 01422 365 628 or enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

At 16 years old Beauty likes nothing more than being stroked and the occasional cuddle. She is currently not living with any other animals and certainly enjoys her own space so she will be best suited to being the only pet at home.

1. Beauty, 16 years, female

At 16 years old Beauty likes nothing more than being stroked and the occasional cuddle. She is currently not living with any other animals and certainly enjoys her own space so she will be best suited to being the only pet at home.
other
Buy a Photo
Meet Marcus, he is a tiny hamster with a lot of energy. He is very quick and likes to spend time burrowing and making nests. He is looking for a forever home. He can be wary at first as he is so tiny.

2. Marcus, 11 months, male

Meet Marcus, he is a tiny hamster with a lot of energy. He is very quick and likes to spend time burrowing and making nests. He is looking for a forever home. He can be wary at first as he is so tiny.
other
Buy a Photo
Meet Lassie, a super-sweet and affectionate staffie girl who likes to spend her time playing with her favourite toys and training.Her new home would need to be fairly dog-savvy and she would be better suited to being the only pet.

3. Lassie, 12 years, female

Meet Lassie, a super-sweet and affectionate staffie girl who likes to spend her time playing with her favourite toys and training.Her new home would need to be fairly dog-savvy and she would be better suited to being the only pet.
other
Buy a Photo
Handsome Beans is looking for a forever home. He will be much better suited to a calmer home where he can take his time settling in and learning that he is in a safe environment. He has lived with cats before and could potentially do so again.

4. Beans, 8 years, male

Handsome Beans is looking for a forever home. He will be much better suited to a calmer home where he can take his time settling in and learning that he is in a safe environment. He has lived with cats before and could potentially do so again.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2