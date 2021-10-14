These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

The centre will be shining a spotlight on the many animals they have looking for homes this month as part of their #Adoptober campaign and hope to promote the many benefits that come along with rescuing an animal.
1. Lady
Lady is a 13-year-old cross breed who is hoping to find a wonderful, quiet home, where she can be the only pet. Lady can be a little shy at first but once she knows you, is very affectionate. Lady can be adopted on the Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS) which has lots of amazing adopter benefits, such as a reduced adoption fee.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Frank and Vanilla Ice
Frank and Vanilla Ice are 2 year-old male ferrets who are looking for a home together. They will require lots of space to explore to express their natural ferret behaviour.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Watson
8 year-old Watson is a loving and affectionate boy who just loves playing with his tennis balls! Watson also loves to explore out on his walks but he can be strong on the lead, so he’ll need an owner who can physically handle this.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Nutmeg
11-year-old Nutmeg is patiently waiting to find her forever home whilst in one of the branch’s foster homes. Nutmeg is a little shy at first - but once she knows you will curl up with you for a lovely catnap. Nutmeg also qualifies to be rehomed on the Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS).
Photo: RSPCA