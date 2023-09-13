News you can trust since 1853
These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

Are you looking to give an animal in need a forever home?
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

These furry faces at the RSPCA centre in Halifax are looking for a new family to give them lots of love.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch is a self-funded branch of the RSPCA and responsible for raising all funds within the local area.

If you're interested in adopting any of the animals you see in this article, head to www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk where you can find out more/fill in an online adoption application form and a member of the team will get back to you as quickly as possible.

If you can't adopt but you would like to support the branch, you can become animal sponsor from 50p per week at www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/sponsor-an-animal.

1. Amora, female dog aged six

This beautiful girl is looking for a special home to call her own, she is a clever girl and is very friendly and affectionate she always has a fantastic greeting with the people she loves. She would prefer a home without other dogs, and no cats or small furriers so she can have all the love she desperately deserves. Photo: RSPCA

2. China, female dog aged three

This girl is a great little character and a typical bull breed she has a goofy fun loving side to her that has had all the staff falling in love with her. She would need an enclosed garden where she can play with her toys and she will need an owner that can help her with her housetraining. Photo: RSPCA

3. Bonnie and Clyde

They are purrfect team and are looking for a home together, so they can spend their days getting old together. This dynamic duo need access to the outdoors once they have settled in, this would need to be away from busy main roads and railway lines. Photo: RSPCA

4. Lola, female dog aged one

Lovely Lola is looking for a fresh start. This girl is a big softie who is super affectionate and loves people. The RSPCA feelS that she would be better in an adult only home. Lola would benefit from living with a confident, steady dog, though this is not essential. However, she would not be suited to live with cats or small animals. Photo: RSPCA

