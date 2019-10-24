These fantastic pictures show what you can expect from the Great Pumpkin Festival in Hebden Bridge

The Great Pumpkin Festival, organised by Hebden Royd Town Council alongside professional pumpkin carvers Sand in Your Eye, will be back in Hebden Bridge on October 26.

Sand In Your Eye will be running free pumpkin carving workshops for all ages in the Memorial Gardens. Here we look at the fantastic pictures over the years from the festival. Read more on the event here.



