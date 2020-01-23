Riders on the Shibden Wall

These iconic Shibden Wall scenes will return for the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 race

This year will see riders face one of the toughest tests of the Tour derace when they return to the Calderdale.

The Shibden Wall will feature on stage three of the race and we are sure to see more iconic scenes of crowds lining the course and cyclists taking on the gruelling climb. Here we look back to when riders first faced the Shibden Wall in 2017.

The Grandest Ever Grand Dpart of the Tour de France visited Halifax back in 2014
Calderdale has also been visited by the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015 and 2017.
One of the most iconic moments of the Tour de Yorkshire came in 2017s race as the peloton went through Calderdale and up the notorious Shibden Wall.
This 0.8km climb at a 15.5% gradient was described beforehand as a cobbled brute and a beast and it was exactly that.
