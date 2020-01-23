These iconic Shibden Wall scenes will return for the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 race
This year will see riders face one of the toughest tests of the Tour derace when they return to the Calderdale.
The Shibden Wall will feature on stage three of the race and we are sure to see more iconic scenes of crowds lining the course and cyclists taking on the gruelling climb. Here we look back to when riders first faced the Shibden Wall in 2017.
The Grandest Ever Grand Dpart of the Tour de France visited Halifax back in 2014