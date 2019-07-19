These issues have had Halifax Courier readers talking this week

From re-inventing the town centre to the success of Gentleman Jack, there have been a number of topics that have had Halifax Courier readers talking this week.

Gentleman Jack may have been absent from our screens for a few weeks but fans are still singing the praises of the BBC Sally Wainwright drama.

In a letter to the Courier, Laurette Long said: "Amazed, inspired, moved, exhilarated and longing for more. Gentleman Jack: Season one has finished. What a cast, what a writer, what a production.

"I’d thought Sally Wainwright had reached the sky with Happy Valley and Suranne Jones with Dr Foster but it seems the sky’s no longer the limit.

"The whole ‘Gentleman Jack phenomenon’ has been quite extraordinary. As a born-in-Halifax ex-pat, I’m beaming."

Following the news that Calderdale Council is set to receive £150,000 to re-invent the town centre, Nigel Howorth has urged the council not to waste the opportunity.

He said: "As the top of the town slowly dies, we can look to the loss of the post office, increased parking charges and aggressive begging, among others, as the reasons for people avoiding the town.

"Connectivity around the town is about footfall. Footfall is reducing as reasons to visit the town centre reduce. Harvey’s, our standalone department store, is becoming more isolated, many similar venues in other towns have long since closed their doors.

"We need to support these to ensure we have the diversity to appeal to both local shoppers and out of towners."

Next week sees the return of Happy Valley Pride, a week-long inclusive festival with events taking place up and down the Calder Valley.

Tim Whitehead, Chair of Happy Valley Pride, shared some of the exciting events that people can get involved in throughout the week.

"After the clamour for tickets last year, Duckie are back; we have the brilliant, lesbian comedian Suzi Ruffell making her Hebden debut; FLUID - a night of queer and trans spoken word; London legend Jonny Woo bringing the looks and glamour; and the big, free weekend events - there is something for everybody. It’s time to celebrate the LGBT+ community but also to reflect.

"It’s 50 years since the Stonewall riots, 50 years since a black, trans, sex worker called Marsha P Johnson started the Pride movement and galvanised our community. She inspired us to make a stand and show the world that love is love.

"Let’s shine a light throughout Calderdale and become the Happy Valley Tribe. Be Here, Be You, Be Proud."

From one valley festival to another, Helen Meller, artistic director of Hebden Bridge Arts Festival, has thanked the local community for their support at the event.

She said: "It’s all well and good putting on events but it needs people to make them come alive and we have had some genuinely inspiring community events this year.

"The ever popular Street Sunday event on June 23 saw some of the best street performers in the UK entertaining big audiences in the blazing sun, and thanks to the crowd’s generosity we raised £396.97 through our collection.

"We want to be a festival at the beating heart of our town and it always gratifying to see so many people of all ages joining in by bringing their own skills and experiences."

