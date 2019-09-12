These pictures show Hebden Bridge like you've never seen it before
A keen amateur photographer has created a Hebden Bridge calendar with a difference which will raise money for charity.
Ian Gilmour has produced a collection of ‘composite’ photographs, which takes the elements from a photograph and combines it with another to produce a finished picture.
He first created a combination of the Rochdale Canal and Hebden Bridge station and after a positive response from people on social media decided to create more using well know places in Hebden Bridge.
The images have been turned into The Hebden Bridge Dreams Calendar.
The calendar is on sale at Just Books and the Shelter shop in Bridge Gate, The Bookcase on Market Street, and the Post Office.
All profits from the sale of the calendar will be donated to the charity Shelter.
