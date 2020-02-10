These pictures show how the Mytholmroyd community has rallied after floods devastated the village
It has been a day of struggles and hard work as the community in Mytholmroyd started its massive clean up operation.
Streets could be seen littered with once treasured belongings and furniture as homes and businesses try to salvage what is left after Storm Ciara swept through the borough bringing huge floods with it. These pictures show how the clean up has gone today. (All pictures courtesy of Getty Images)
Residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder