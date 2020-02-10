These pictures show how the Mytholmroyd community has rallied after floods devastated the village

Streets could be seen littered with once treasured belongings and furniture as homes and businesses try to salvage what is left after Storm Ciara swept through the borough bringing huge floods with it. These pictures show how the clean up has gone today. (All pictures courtesy of Getty Images)

Residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder Getty Buy a Photo

Residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder Getty Buy a Photo

Fire fighters begin clearing up at Mytholmroyd Fire Stationfollowing severe flooding beside the River Calder Getty Buy a Photo

Fire fighters begin clearing up at Mytholmroyd Fire Stationfollowing severe flooding beside the River Calder. Getty Buy a Photo

View more