"They were just so grateful that people cared about them" - Halifax couple drive to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Tim and Sandra Dickinson set off from the UK on Wednesday, April 13 and arrived in Poland on Friday, April 15, returning home on Tuesday.

The couple, who have four children, contacted Fundacja Wiedziec Jak, a Polish charity that is supporting a community near Poznan in Poland who had taken in around 1,000 Ukrainian women and children who needed supplies of food and basic toiletries.

"I think everybody wants to do something, whether it's volunteering or donating things," said Tim.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom and Sandra Dickinson delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"We thought about offering to take on a family, but we haven't got the room, so we opted to go across and take some aid ourselves.

"We did some research and found a charity that were directing aid into Ukraine and Poland and they put us in touch with people in Poland who are hosting Ukrainian refugees.

"We asked them what they needed, got a list together and set off basically.

"We're lucky in that we have a business with a few vans, so we had the vehicle and we had the time, we were able to purchase the goods, so we did it all ourselves.

Tom and Sandra Dickinson delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"There were personal hygiene things and baby stuff, and the rest was food.

"We filled the van two thirds with personal hygiene stuff from a wholesalers, things like nappies, shampoos, loads of baby stuff.

"One of the reasons we decided to go across was because it's Easter and I thought 'let's take them some Easter eggs', so we bought 200 Easter eggs as well.

"We were told that as far as buying food was concerned, we were better buying it locally because they recognise the food and the label, and it's the sort of food they eat.

Tom and Sandra Dickinson delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"So we went to a wholesalers in Poznan, and filled the van up.

"We then went just north of Poznan to the charity's base in Wagrowiec, where a group of Polish people had got together to help the Ukrainians.

"When the war started they drove to the Ukrainian border in cars and vans, to see if they could help, and they picked up groups of people, brought them back and found them host families to look after them.

"The group we met were all from the same village. There were four families, including a lady who was 91, and they kept them all together.

Tom and Sandra Dickinson delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"One of the Polish hosts was a farmer, his wife and their son, and they had four families living with them. Absolutely incredible, very humbling."

Tim said the trip was extended after they were asked to meet other refugees who had been forced to flee their homeland.

"We thought we'd just arrive at the depot, drop the goods off and drive home," Tim said.

"But there was a reception committee of about 30 people when we got there, and they were very emotional, thanking us.

"What we brought was a drop in the ocean but they were just so grateful that people cared about them, that we'd driven all that way to bring them some supplies.

"They were cheery, they weren't complaining about anything.

Tom and Sandra Dickinson delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

"Their husbands are fighting and may not survive, they're not sure if their homes are still there and they'd no idea how long they'd be where they are.

"It's emotional talking to them face-to-face. Sandra, my wife, isn't the sort of person who gets emotional, but she was welling up, because they were just so effusive in their thanks.

"And they asked if we could stay, go and see some refugees so they could thank us personally.

"So we added another day to the trip, stayed in a hotel, then went to this farm with four families, they laid on an Easter spread for us and we gave the Easter eggs to the kids, who were delighted.

"They were wondering what they were until they opened them.

"They were thanking us and saying how grateful they were."

Tim says he and Sandra have arranged to take a second load in the first week in May.

"When we left we said if there was anything they needed, then let us know," Tim said.

"They've emailed another list of much the same stuff really.

"The real heroes for me are the Polish people, because they're getting no state funding, they're strangers basically, taking them into their homes.

"The lady at the farm said when she makes breakfast she cooks 60 eggs, and they're not wealthy people, they're just ordinary people.

"Hopefully some state funding will filter down but at the moment they're relying on good will from people.

"There's been an enormous amount of support for these people, wagon loads of aid, money pouring in to charities.

"I would just encourage people to keep doing that. These people are amazingly grateful, they really are.

"We were lucky to meet them and they are so grateful.