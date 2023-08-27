Third Age Walking Group takes in lovely views around Brighouse on recent walk
Thirty members took part in the Brighouse Third Age August walk, starting from just outside Brighouse town centre.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The group went from our starting point in Lane Head, Brighouse along Halifax Road to Slead Syke then into the Red Beck Valley, up to Southowram then through Freemans Wood to Cromwell Bottom.
They then went up through more woodland into Southowram once again, where members of the group took their lunch near St. Annes Church.
The walk was led by Mike Halliwell.