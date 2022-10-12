Planning applications are soon to be submitted for some of the work aimed at improving the area and boosting visitor numbers.

The project includes pedestrianising Southgate, spending £1m on the Market Square and refurbishing The Cartwheel Club.

Whilst local businesses are supportive of much of the council’s vision, some say they do not want to lose what they say is a vital car park at the bottom of Coronation Street.

The council says it wants to “repurpose” the car park to “create a vibrant, exciting event space and a green area, benefitting visitors and nearby residents”.

But the owner of Rex Cinema has warned the loss of parking would put the much-loved cinema’s future in jeopardy, and petitions have been started calling for a rethink.

A council spokesperson said: “The aim is to make Elland a more attractive place to visit and do business. These changes will mean more people spend time in Elland.

"By reducing the car dominance along the high street and redistributing traffic, it will create a focal point in the town where people can socialise, shop, sit or enjoy events and families can enjoy green space in which to relax or play.

"The plans are based on feedback from residents and businesses collected over a number of years. Significant work has taken place to ensure the plans will create a thriving town with an improved layout and feel.

"The plans factor in the benefits which will be felt from the creation of brand-new rail station for Elland and improved options for walking, cycling and catching the bus.

"They also acknowledge that sufficient car parking is also required for those unable to use sustainable transport modes. Improvements will be made to both the Market Square and Box Hall Road car parks, with the latter benefitting from an improved and well-lit walkway to Coronation Street along the side of the Rex Cinema.

"Improved signage will also be installed to better direct people to the car parking facilities around the town.”

