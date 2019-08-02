This is what Halifax Courier readers have been saying this week

From celebrations to a lack of funding, there have been a number of topics that have had Halifax Courier readers talking this week.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, thanked everyone in Halifax and Calderdale for backing The Piece Hall since it reopened its gates two years ago.

She said: "Two years ago, on Yorkshire Day, our newly restored gates opened to the world for the first time.

"Since then millions of visitors, traders, performers and journalists have come to our town to see and enjoy what we have to offer.

"But we wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for you and your continued support."

A letter from Sandra Fentiman, a Child and adolescent psychotherapist from Halifax, expressed that school children needed more support following a report that revealed that the number of referrals from UK primary schools for pupils aged 11 years and under has risen by nearly 50 per cent in three years (BBC).

The letter read: "A head teacher based in Halifax expressed concerns and distress about the lack of child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) and the level of unhappiness and self harm in children as young as six and seven years."

It continued: "More has to be done to ensure Halifax, and other towns and cities across the country, build the case that specialist CAMHS needs to be strengthened to open access into schools."

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, Calderdale Council revealed that it would be trialing a suspension of public convenience charges in the borough.

Reader Jim Jarratt thinks it's a step in the right direction and said: "In a society that seems intent on taking our civilisation back to the 18th century, that’s one step for a council and a giant step for the ascent of man.

"Could this simple act open up the floodgates of convenience for the cross-legged public?

"Nay, could it even pave the way for the Elysian Fields of free parking? I won’t be holding my breath!"

Christine Bampton Smith commented on the fact that the "education system is failing many of our children who come from poorer backgrounds".

He said: "In the North the average difference in age related achievement with their middle class classmates is around 24 months. How can this be in 2019?

"The answer, of course, is government lack of interest and insufficient funding.

"Does it come as a surprise that in Hackney and Westminster the difference, still unacceptable, is only three months?

"I’ve written before of the scant regard for the Northern Powerhouse project. It’s time we received equal investment, for our children and young people, as the South from the government in the South!"

Have your say - email your views to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk