This is where Brighouse market could move to during works to build revitalised building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans for the revitalised market is part of the £19.1 million Town Deal investment.

Calderdale Council is working with the Brighouse Town Deal Board to deliver the £3 million permanent market on the existing canalside site, which will have around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outcome of the main planning application for the new market is due in the next few weeks. If successful, the appointment of a contractor will follow shortly after and work is estimated to begin by summer 2024.

Artists’ impressions of the new permanent Brighouse Market.

To ensure that the market can continue to trade during the rebuild, the council has identified Daisy Street car park as a location for temporary market, just across Anchor Bridge from the market’s current home.

Plans, which include linking the temporary stalls to electricity, water and waste and providing storage for stallholders while the market is not open, have now been submitted and can be seen at www.brighousedeal.co.uk/temporarymarket.

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of Colin’s Café on Brighouse Market, said: “We are really excited for our new market building in Brighouse which will make an already popular place to buy and sell an even more attractive and vibrant place to visit.

Artists’ impressions of the new permanent Brighouse Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is inevitable that the transformation will cause short-term disruption which is why we’ve been working hard to ensure our market traders can continue to operate during the rebuild.

“Our temporary Daisy Street home, just two minutes’ walk from the existing market, is a great alternative and I hope visitors and shoppers to Brighouse will cross Anchor Bridge and check us out when we make the move.”

In addition to upgraded facilities, the new permanent market will also include a flexible central space that can be used for events or additional pop-up stalls to encourage new business start-ups.

Alongside spaces to sit, rest and meet, with views over the canal, there will be new toilets for traders plus storage, to create a modern, attractive and vibrant market with the aspiration to open more days of the week in the future .

Market trader Colin Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other features will include an improved pedestrian area at the front and level access to the market; secure, decorative gates featuring a Brighouse-themed design; new cycle parking; and new entrances and exits to provide better connections to the town.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “Brighouse market is already a vibrant and popular place and Town Deal funding is supporting an even brighter future, with improved facilities boosting the shopper, visitor and trader experience.

“We’re hopeful that work on the new market will begin by this summer and to prepare for this we’ve been working hard to identify a location for a temporary market.