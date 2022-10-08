They will shut from Monday, October 31 but the rest of the centre will stay open as normal.

The work is to replace the sand filters with a modern microfiltration system with ceramic filters which use less water, electricity and chemicals, and result in better water quality.

It is part of a wider project to reduce the carbon impact of the building.

Todmorden Sports Centre, Ewood Lane, Todmorden

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: "The works taking place at Todmorden Sports Centre are so important to ensure we can reduce the emissions associated with this building.

"Most of this work will not affect the day-to-day running of the centre but unfortunately, whilst we are changing the pool filters, it’s necessary for us to close the wet facilities.

"The gym and fitness class timetable will be as normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but once complete ,the work will bring both environmental benefits and ensure that the water quality in our swimming pools is of the highest standard.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The decarbonisation works taking place at Todmorden Sports Centre will save around 275 tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce the carbon emissions associated with the council’s whole estate by around 6 per cent per year.