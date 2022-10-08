This is why a Calderdale swimming pool will shut for most of November
Improvement work will close the pool and spa at Todmorden Sports Centre for four weeks.
They will shut from Monday, October 31 but the rest of the centre will stay open as normal.
The work is to replace the sand filters with a modern microfiltration system with ceramic filters which use less water, electricity and chemicals, and result in better water quality.
It is part of a wider project to reduce the carbon impact of the building.
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: "The works taking place at Todmorden Sports Centre are so important to ensure we can reduce the emissions associated with this building.
"Most of this work will not affect the day-to-day running of the centre but unfortunately, whilst we are changing the pool filters, it’s necessary for us to close the wet facilities.
"The gym and fitness class timetable will be as normal.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but once complete ,the work will bring both environmental benefits and ensure that the water quality in our swimming pools is of the highest standard.”
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The decarbonisation works taking place at Todmorden Sports Centre will save around 275 tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce the carbon emissions associated with the council’s whole estate by around 6 per cent per year.
“Work has been progressing well, with excavation works well underway and solar panels due to be installed on the building soon which will provide a significant renewable contribution to the building’s power use in the future.”