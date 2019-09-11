Thousands raised for courageous Calderdale woman who opened up about her cancer diagnosis

Hundreds of people from across Calderdale have contributed to a fund created for a much-loved valley resident.

The Éowyn Crossley funeral fundraiser Facebook page went live on Saturday, August 17 and raised more than £1,000 within the first day, at one point averaging £78 per hour.

To date more than £6,000 has been donated to celebrate an extraordinary life with contributions continuing to be made.

Éowyn Esther Crossley, born on April 28, 1970 in Burnley, died at Overgate Hospice in Elland on Friday, August 16.

Her courageous posts about her ovarian cancer diagnosis inspired hundreds with its frank openness about how her treatment and deterioration affected her family and herself.

Well-known around Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, she was a familiar figure in social and professional spheres, working in a range of different positions before eventually securing a position at Job Centre Plus in Halifax, where she progressed to being a union representative.

She was a proud Yorkshire woman, often citing her family’s connections to the area which dated back to the fourteenth-century, who spent half her childhood in Devon.

Any funds remaining will be donated to Overgate where Éowyn spent her last month and found her safe space.