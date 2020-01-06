Thousands raised through Stainland Lions’ annual Boxing Day fun run

The Stainland Lions running club’s annual Boxing Day fun run has now raised more than £10,000 thanks to its latest outing.

Over 230 people entered this Christmas, with people coming from the house next door and others coming all the way from Ukraine.

Stainland Lions' annual Boxing Day fun run

The fun continued in the pub after with some generous prize givings, excellent raffle prizes, and chocolate for all.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who turned up, all who helped out and donated gifts, and their hosts 1885 the Pub for opening early and keeping everyone refreshed.

Stainland Lions were formed in 1987 by a handful of members, and has since grown to its current membership of 326. The club regularly run on a Monday and a Tuesday, with plenty going on in between. Ages range from early 20’s to early 80’s, competing in every distance and challenge imaginable.

The club prides itself on its friendly reputation at events, non more evident than the Boxing Day fun run, which has now been going for over 30 years. The event, starting at 11am, costs £4 per adult, £2 per child, or £10 for a family of four, with fancy dress actively encouraged.

The Boxing Day fun run begins in the village of Stainland, at the 1885 pub. The three mile picturesque route makes its way up in to the village of Sowood before turning back to finish where it all started. The first event was held in 1986 and was the idea of local Roy Spencer, who wanted to host a community event whilst raising money for terminally ill children.

At the time money raised from the event was donated to Martins House Hospice in Wetherby. Roy continued to organise and grow the event each year, until stepping down after 10 successful events in 1996. At this point Stainland Lions became involved and still run the event with the same vision as in 1986, with the continued support of the local community and with the aim of raising money for worthy causes. The event has grown to over 300 participants who travel from far and wide, and help raise in excess of £1,000 each year.

Since 2011, all proceeds from the fun run have been donated to the Forget Me Not Hospice. The decision to do so was due to its close proximity and the ethos of supporting the local community where possible.

Up to date the Lions have managed to raise over £10,000, which has recently been recognised with a golden commemorative brick at the hospice, and a presentation at the club back in November to thank everyone for their support over the years.

The club already have their sights set on raising £20,000.

