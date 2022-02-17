Thousands raised to help Halifax's Tiffany Black with her cancer battle

The 33-year-old mum-of-three, who is married to former Halifax rugby player Ben Black, has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer which has caused tumours in her thyroid, neck and upper chest.

The couple, who are well-known in Halifax, have been living in Australia for the last seven years.

Doctors there say they can not distinguish the exact type of cancer at this stage but, having not previously witnessed a cancer this aggressive in someone so young, specialists at John Flynn Hospital, Queensland, have advised that extensive life-changing treatment is required immediately.

Tiffany Walker

They have also told her she needs to pay initial medical bills of 40,000 dollars before life-saving treatment can start.

A full prognosis and estimated costs still need to be established.

Tiffany’s friends and family have started an online fundraiser in a bid to help and, thanks to donations and fundraisers, it has already raised nearly £16,000 of their £50,000 target.

People all over Calderdale and beyond have been organising sponsored events and collections to contribute.

Bucket collections have been held at Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs games - both teams Ben used to play for.

On Sunday, around 15 of Tiffany’s loved ones walked the 10 miles from The Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge to The Cross Keys in Siddal to boost the fundraising.

When they arrived in Siddal, there was a raffle, with prizes donated by a host of local businesses. The day raised around £1,000.

Emma Taylor, one of the walkers, said: “It’s just so phenomenal.

“Tiff’s sister, brother, niece and mum were there on Sunday and they said Tiff is just blown away by all the support from everyone and all the lovely messages.

“We want to do as much as we can to help get her the treatment that she needs.”