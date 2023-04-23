Threads of survival quilt finishes being displayed at Halifax Central Library

The project began during the pandemic, when people were confined to their homes, unable to meet up.

The project began in August 2020, where people were invited to sew their stories and experiences of pandemic life and to reflect on the importance of the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Hutchinson said: "Threads of Survival is testament to the vision of Steve Carne who brought a huge amount of passion and creativity to his campaigning until his death in January."

Coun Colin Hutchinson, Rosemary Hedges, Deborah Cobbett , Christine Hyde, Linda Freeman and Jane Rendle. Picture: Roger O'Doherty

Steve Carne was a champion for the return of the NHS to its founding principles – publicly owned, publicly provided, comprehensive healthcare for everybody in these islands, funded from a fair and progressive tax system.

If you missed Threads of Survival in Halifax it will be available to view at Huddersfield Art Gallery’s space in the Piazza from June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad