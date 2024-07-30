Travis Cox, Benjamin Thompson and Bradley Milner will canoe from Sowerby Bridge to Hull

Three friends from Sowerby Bridge will canoe 73 miles to Hull in six days in aid of Overgate Hospice.

Travis Cox, Benjamin Thompson and Bradley Milner are hoping to raise £15,000 for the hospice's Big Build Appeal, which will see brand new, state-of-the-art facilities built at their home in Elland.

Travis' mum Christine Lumb, who died from cancer 14 years ago, is the main inspiration for the challenge.

"Due to losing her at a young age, I know what it’s like to suffer loss personally due to cancer," Travis said.

"But I also know the amazing and accommodating work Overgate put in to make the last months of her life accessible and comfortable, which is why myself, Benny, and Brad are determined to raise this money for them and the construction of their new facilities.

"Benny came home from work one day with a canoe on his van and rang me and Bradley, asking if I’d be willing to take on the challenge for charity. I instantly said yes.

"It wasn’t a hobby beforehand, but it most certainly is now."

Travis admits the challenge, which starts on Sunday, August 11, isn't going to be easy.

"There’s no maps or hotels," he said. "It’s just waterways and tents for six days.

"But to be in touch with nature and push through the initial stages of struggle will be ultimately rewarding in the long run.

"We all collectively feel the experience will not only achieve our main primary goal of helping those in need, but further develop us as people.

"Whether that’s our reactionary decision making, outdoor living survival skills, and hopefully, it will help us to get a bit fitter too."