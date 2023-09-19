The Yorkshire Blogger Awards take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Queens Hotel in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shannon Palmer is nominated for the second year in a row after winning Food Blogger of the Year last year.

She said: “I honestly can't believe I have been shortlisted for a second year after winning last year.

"From juggling 12 hour nursing shifts to other jobs and the blogging, my blogging for me is an outlet in my hectic life.

Shannon Palmer

"I am so overwhelmed and this year, if I win, I want to dedicate it to my late granddad Declan who passed away in April. He was my biggest blogging fan.

"After a crap year personally, this would be a lovely way to end it.

"I feel so overwhelmed and proud, I hope we can bring It home to Halifax. What a feeling, what a feeling to be shortlisted at the side of Yorkshire’s best.”

Cameron Garvey is nominated in the Photography category, and Eva Joyce Bridal at Westgate is nominated for the Bridal category.

Cameron Garvey

Cameron said: “It’s a great honour to be nominated alongside so many great photographers.

"What started as a lockdown project three years ago has turned into my own business which I absolutely love doing.

"I get to work with a variety of local businesses to produce content that I’m so proud of.”

Becki at Eva Joyce said: “To be honest I feel overwhelmed, as a new business you don’t imagine anything like this happening!

"Then to be nominated alongside some incredible established businesses, it is mind blowing!”