Three new options for Calderdale town centre update to be revealed after car park outcry

Calderdale Council has drawn up three different proposals for the regeneration of Elland town centre after massive opposition to their plan to scrap one of the car parks.

Traders were up in arms over the council’s suggestion to get rid of the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street and turn it into a green space, saying those parking spaces are vital to the town.

Owner of popular and cinema The Rex, Charles Morris, has even warned that if the car park goes, so might the historic picture house.

Dave Jackson at BAC Outdoor Leisure, Elland, with a petition launched by traders who want to save Coronation Street Car Park.

The council says it has listened to feedback and three fresh options for the space will now be revealed at a public event on Saturday, March 18 at Southgate Methodist Church.

People will be able to drop by between 10am and 5pm, take a look and share their thoughts.

The design options and accompanying survey will also be shared at http://www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/elland-future-high-street-fund from Monday, March 20, so that anyone unable to attend the event can still view the plans and have their say.

The council is asking for anyone interested in the proposals to submit their feedback by Sunday, April 2.

Other proposals to transform Elland will also be on display at the event, including revised road layouts with wider pavements and other measures to support pedestrian and cyclist access, particularly on Southgate.

Further enhancements to the market square are also proposed, as well as the refurbishment and bringing back into use of The Cartwheel Club, which would become “a multi-functional hub for the community”.

Calderdale Council has been allocated more than £6million from the Future High Streets Fund to transform the centre of Elland.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Significant investment is creating an exciting future for Elland, bringing benefits to the whole community.

“We’ve listened to feedback on our initial plans and have worked on revised options for improvements around the Coronation Street area of the town.

"We really want to hear more from local people about these plans and hope as many people as possible come along to the event at Southgate Methodist Church to view the proposals and speak to the team.”

