Three Valleys Gospel Choir: Calderdale choir's new musical director says 'bring on some gigs'
Ann Hudson says she is desperate to showcase the talent of Three Valleys Gospel Choir, saying “bring on the gigs”.
She takes the reins from Marie Claire Breen, who was in the post for five successful years.
Ann has 15 years of experience in teaching one-on-one singing lessons and vocal groups in schools and in the community in addition to being a musician with an extensive back catalogue of performances.
"I saw the job advertised online and as it’s such a well-renowned and established choir, I knew I had to go for it,” said Ann who also leads the Heptonstall Hilltoppers and is a guest conductor for Calder Valley Women Singers.
"There was an initial interview with members of the committee, where I got a feel of what Three Valleys Gospel is all about with their ethos of inclusivity and community spirit, which is something that strongly appealed to me.
"The audition involved leading a warm-up and song. The group were lovely and just go for it and sing, picking up harmonies and ideas quickly.
"I was thrilled to be offered the job and can’t wait to develop my musical director and gospel skills with this fantastic group. Bring on some gigs!"
This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the formation of a choir who have raised thousands of pounds for good causes, including Todmorden Food Drop-In, Todmorden Unitarian Church and the people of Ukraine.
The choir meet every Monday night at Central Methodist Church in Todmorden.