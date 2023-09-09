Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ann Hudson says she is desperate to showcase the talent of Three Valleys Gospel Choir, saying “bring on the gigs”.

She takes the reins from Marie Claire Breen, who was in the post for five successful years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann has 15 years of experience in teaching one-on-one singing lessons and vocal groups in schools and in the community in addition to being a musician with an extensive back catalogue of performances.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Hudson is the new musical director for the choir

"I saw the job advertised online and as it’s such a well-renowned and established choir, I knew I had to go for it,” said Ann who also leads the Heptonstall Hilltoppers and is a guest conductor for Calder Valley Women Singers.

"There was an initial interview with members of the committee, where I got a feel of what Three Valleys Gospel is all about with their ethos of inclusivity and community spirit, which is something that strongly appealed to me.

"The audition involved leading a warm-up and song. The group were lovely and just go for it and sing, picking up harmonies and ideas quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was thrilled to be offered the job and can’t wait to develop my musical director and gospel skills with this fantastic group. Bring on some gigs!"

This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the formation of a choir who have raised thousands of pounds for good causes, including Todmorden Food Drop-In, Todmorden Unitarian Church and the people of Ukraine.