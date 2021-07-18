Tickets for this year's Brodstock in Hipperholme sell out in less than an hour

Festival-goers at a previous year's event.

Proving that the popularity of Brodstock has not waned despite the event have to be delayed because of the pandemic, hundreds of people turned out to queue for their passes when they went on sale at Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme yesterday morning.

Organisers posted on social media: "Thank you to the hundreds of people that came and queued - we can’t wait to see you all again in three weeks.

"We’re so sorry for those that missed out and hope you understand we have a capacity, approved by the council and police, and have to stick to it

"A maximum of 10 tickets were sold to each person this morning and we’re so grateful for everyone’s eagerness to secure their spot.

"Thank you to all our volunteers who sold tickets, manned the car parks, and dished out jugs of water and sun cream."

This year's festival takes place on Saturday, August 7 on the Old Brodleians sports fields.

After last year's event had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, this year's festival had originally been earmarked for June 19.

But the date was put back until August after the Government announced its roadmap to recovery.

Brodstock is a family-friendly festival organised by a committed group of volunteers raising money for charity.

It sells out every year and, since it began in 2014, has raised over £100,000 for local and regional charities including Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The day showcases some of the best local bands and performers in the area over two stages and also includes dedicated areas for kids activities, stalls, street food and bars.

Ahead of the event, Brodstock organisers are bringing acts to The Piece Hall every Saturday afternoon in July for a series of Brodstock warm up sessions.