Tinpot! New book celebrates Halifax Town's forgotten history

Tinpot is the story of football's lost tournaments: the strange and forgotten competitions that sparked into life before disappearing forever. The FA Cup and Football League are the oldest competitions of their kind in the world. They are the survivors - the bright ideas that quickly caught on. Yet, behind these successes lie countless failed experiments. But they still have their stories to tell.

Featuring over 40 forgotten football tournaments, Tinpot visits the curious world where:

Halifax Town defeated Manchester United in the Watney Cup, overcoming the 'Holy Trinity' of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law

Manchester City contested a Wembley final against Chelsea only 24 hours after playing a top-flight derby at Old Trafford

Bobby Moore lined up alongside Pelé to captain a USA international side against England

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and the rest of England’s top clubs sent their best players to compete in indoor six-a-side tournaments

Swindon Town beat Juventus at home and away as they marched to an unlikely Anglo-Italian Cup triumph

Watford became the first club to lose twice in the FA Cup in the same season

A Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper conceded six goals but was still given the man of the match award

A Nottingham Forest captain twice captained his team to cup glory, but didn’t lift the trophy either time

Claudio Ranieri brought his star-studded Fiorentina side to the Potteries, but they couldn’t do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke

England won a trophy for once, and it wasn’t even 1966: football really did come home!