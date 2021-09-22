Tiny garden awarded big prize in Halifax care home competition

Pellon Care Centre. Resident Christine Craven and Home Manager Beverley Hanson present Macie with her prize

Residents of all ages answered the call from the care home to participate in the pocket garden competition, inspired by the home’s ‘Summer of Joy’; a two-month long celebration of events for the residents designed to have them enjoying the outdoors, fresh air and friends.

Mum Charlie Thorpe encouraged her children Macie and Alfie to help plant the miniature garden and keep it watered and their efforts won them the grand prize; a £200 voucher to spend at Gardenius Nursery in Ogden.

The entries were judged by the care home’s residents who looked for pocket gardens that were creative, colourful and cheerful.

Beverley Hanson, Pellon Care Centre’s Manager, said: “Our residents have had a wonderful time admiring all the entries and we’re so grateful to the many people who took the time to participate. We hope the competition has inspired Macie and Alfie to continue with their gardening activities; they’ve obviously got very green little fingers!”