Todmorden arthritis sufferer bounces back after weight loss
A retired woman from Todmorden whose chronic pain led to weight issues has a new lease of life thanks to the UK’s bestselling meal delivery programme.
Meg Kennedy, retired, age 67, suffers from mobility issues and chronic pain. For years she struggled with her weight, which exacerbated her health problems and left her unable to move around her flat unaided.
Arthritis in her hands meant she could not chop vegetables for healthy recipes, and she survived on a diet of ready meals and snacks. Traditional dieting plans didn’t work for Meg as she soon got bored of restrictive meals, but weighing in at 11 stone 11 at only 5’ height and crippled with joint pain, she knew it was time to do something about her weight.
Meg, who is due to have spinal surgery soon, said: “I’ve struggled with my weight for my whole life - I’m five foot tall and feel like every extra pound shows! I have decreasing mobility and chronic pain, and with spinal surgery imminent, I felt it was time to do something about my weight.
Most Popular
-
1
Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open
-
2
Halifax woman's funeral appeal for nephew, 20, who was stabbed to death
-
3
Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids
-
4
Fundraiser in honour of courageous Calderdale mum-of-three battling cancer for third time
-
5
Police hunting thieves who stole Halifax firm's security equipment
"I’d tried other plans in the past but either plateaued quite quickly or ran out of motivation due to the restrictive nature of the plan. When I saw how much weight my neighbour had lost with Jane Plan, I decided to give it a go.”
In 11 months, Meg dropped from 11 stone 11lbs to 8 stone 12 lbs, and quickly noticed the difference in her daily life, with a reduction in her joint pain. Meg, who is looking forward to the arrival of a new puppy, continues: “I lost three stone in eleven months and am keeping it off with relative ease. Jane Plan re-educates you, so I know how to eat without putting on weight. I’m getting my new puppy in two weeks and am really looking forward to being able to get down on the floor to play with him/her!”
Jane Plan’s Founder and CEO, Jane Michell, says: “Chronic pain and mobility issues can feel like a challenge when it comes to weight loss and keeping active. We are so pleased that Meg has experienced some relief with her joint pain thanks to weight loss, and that she is now able to look forward to life with a new puppy.”