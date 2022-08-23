Todmorden arthritis sufferer bounces back after weight loss

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meg Kennedy, retired, age 67, suffers from mobility issues and chronic pain. For years she struggled with her weight, which exacerbated her health problems and left her unable to move around her flat unaided.

Arthritis in her hands meant she could not chop vegetables for healthy recipes, and she survived on a diet of ready meals and snacks. Traditional dieting plans didn’t work for Meg as she soon got bored of restrictive meals, but weighing in at 11 stone 11 at only 5’ height and crippled with joint pain, she knew it was time to do something about her weight.

Meg, who is due to have spinal surgery soon, said: “I’ve struggled with my weight for my whole life - I’m five foot tall and feel like every extra pound shows! I have decreasing mobility and chronic pain, and with spinal surgery imminent, I felt it was time to do something about my weight.

"I’d tried other plans in the past but either plateaued quite quickly or ran out of motivation due to the restrictive nature of the plan. When I saw how much weight my neighbour had lost with Jane Plan, I decided to give it a go.”

In 11 months, Meg dropped from 11 stone 11lbs to 8 stone 12 lbs, and quickly noticed the difference in her daily life, with a reduction in her joint pain. Meg, who is looking forward to the arrival of a new puppy, continues: “I lost three stone in eleven months and am keeping it off with relative ease. Jane Plan re-educates you, so I know how to eat without putting on weight. I’m getting my new puppy in two weeks and am really looking forward to being able to get down on the floor to play with him/her!”