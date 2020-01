Todmorden born musician Keith Emerson is one of the names added to the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

The latest update of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography is published today (Thursday) and adds biographies of 228 men and women who left their mark on the UK, and who died in the year 2016.

Emerson was one third of rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer, who sold around 48 million records worldwide.