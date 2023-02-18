Todmorden charity is blazing an environmental trail by empowering young people to join innovative new training course

Thanks to over £260,000 of National Lottery funding Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub was able to design a course aimed at school leavers and those out of work that taught trainees both practical skills and industry-specific knowledge.

The course aimed to open up the environmental and conservation industries to a wider range of people, and Joy Rooney, 25, is now aiming to a career working outdoors.

“The main reason that I wanted to do it was to gain the skills across all the different aspects of the course, as there was quite a big scope as to what you could do,” said Rooney.

Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub

“I know now that I want to work outside. I want to work in growing and without the course, I wouldn’t have had the same opportunities.

“Even though I have lived in the same area for my whole life, there were so many places and people I hadn’t seen before – so many farms and projects that I didn’t even realise were happening.”

Trainees were exposed to a wide range of different skills and tasks before having the chance to produce a final six-week project using their newfound skills and knowledge.

“I specialised in textiles,” added Rooney. “I grew my own natural dyes in a dye garden and got involved in some local groups that are trying to grow their own linen to make jeans. “I really enjoyed learning more practical skills, because I had never really done it before as you don’t really get to do it in school.”

Figures show that more than £3 Billion of National Lottery good causes funding has been invested over the last decade into projects like Todmorden Learning Centre which specifically support and develop children and young people.

Over the past 10 years, this huge investment which has had a positive life-changing impact on children and young people across the UK, has supported over 58,000 projects which has helped them learn new skills, develop their communities as well giving them the tools to enhance their lives and the lives of others.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the funding is providing greater opportunities in life for many children and young people across the environment, arts, education, community, heritage and sport – with a big proportion of the money helping to connect young people with their environment and teaching them how to protect it.

The environment is an issue close to the hearts of young people. Many of the volunteers in our communities who seek to drive change and educate people about how to look after our environment are the younger generation.

Rooney added: “It was very helpful to have the time to realise that I could do this and develop my skills a bit more.”

