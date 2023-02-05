Todmorden choir raises £1500 for beloved church with annual candlelit carol service

The pews were packed at Todmorden's iconic Unitarian Church for a concert that has been a mainstay of the community calendar for almost two decades.

The church is maintained by an army of volunteers, who served wonderful cakes and hot drinks to those that gathered to sing traditional carols and enjoy local performers by atmospheric candlelight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Valleys organised the event and contributed their own soulful sounds, accompanied by festive songs from Cornholme School, Hebden Bridge duo Beware of Trains and Littleborough clog-dancers Oakenhoof.

Members of the Three Valleys Gospel Choir with Esther Ferry-Kennington, who is the chair of Todmorden Unitarian

"Three Valleys love working with Todmorden Unitarian Church - it's an amazing building with great acoustics and a joy to sing in!" said choir co-chairperson Lynne Midwinter.