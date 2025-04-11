Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of firefighters were deployed after a blaze broke out in Todmorden last night.

Teams from Illingworth, Halifax, Littleborough and Rochdale were scrambled to a three-story building on Dale Street at 9.23pm.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze was on the top floor.

They said no one needed to be rescued.

The fire happened last night

A spokesperson said: "We were called last night at 9.23pm to reports at a fire in Dale Street in Todmorden.

"This was a three-storey building with a fire on the top floor.

"Crews from Illingworth, Halifax, Littleborough and Rochdale used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"No persons were involved."