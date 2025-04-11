Todmorden fire: Firefighters scrambled to blaze at three-storey building in Calderdale town
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dozens of firefighters were deployed after a blaze broke out in Todmorden last night.
Teams from Illingworth, Halifax, Littleborough and Rochdale were scrambled to a three-story building on Dale Street at 9.23pm.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze was on the top floor.
They said no one needed to be rescued.
A spokesperson said: "We were called last night at 9.23pm to reports at a fire in Dale Street in Todmorden.
"This was a three-storey building with a fire on the top floor.
"Crews from Illingworth, Halifax, Littleborough and Rochdale used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"No persons were involved."