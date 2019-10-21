Todmorden Fire Station celebrates 50 years of saving lives

Todmorden Fire Station marked its 50th anniversary this year and a special event was held to celebrate its golden anniversary.

Past and present employees of Todmorden Station were invited to the fire station to celebrate its 50 years of service and enjoyed an evening of meeting up with ex colleagues.

Watch Commander James Priestley said: “The event was a really big success.

“We had about 60 people attend and it was a good opportunity for those that have worked at the fire station over the years to catch up with each other over a few drinks, it was a great night.”

