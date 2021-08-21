Todmorden Food Drop In is on the move

Todmorden Food Drop In is moving from St Mary’s Church into the Todmorden Learning and Community Hub Centre.

Since opening in 2013, the Food Drop In has been providing food to people in our area who, for whatever reason, cannot afford to buy it.

A spokesperson for Todmorden Food Drop In said: “We are very grateful to St Mary’s Church for its support over the past 8 years and are delighted now to be able to continue this vital service as part of the new community space at Tod College.

“The move will mean that we will have much more space and a new café with easy access for everyone, right in the heart of Todmorden.

“Thanks to the commitment of our many volunteers and generous donations of money and food from the wider community, we have been open every Saturday albeit in a restricted way since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

The Food Drop In will continue as usual between 10am and noon every Saturday.

We will of course still need to run in a very safe way and follow government guidelines. When we are operating from Tod College, with more space to work in, the drop in will be able to offer a wider choice for Food Drop In users and as soon as possible, the Food Drop In café will be fully open again too.