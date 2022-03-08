Todmorden Food Drop-In is still a vital service for community

The Drop In, which opened its doors in 2013, regularly sees around 80 to 100 people between 10 a.m. and 12 noon each Saturday morning at our sessions, now in their new location at Todmorden Community College.

Many of these are single people but some are from larger households and with soaring food and fuel prices, the number of people in need is expected to increase.

The aim is to provide emergency food aid for people in crisis in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas. In the Saturday morning café people are offered hot drinks and food and the Drop In signposts people to other local agencies which can offer help and support.

Some specialist advice agencies are available at Tod College at the same time as the Drop In on a Saturday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Food is generously donated by local people, but the bulk of supplies are purchased using funds, which consist of donations and grants. The weekly food bills are increasing dramatically.

“People can donate food in the special boxes located in Tod College reception, Todmorden library, Morrisons and Hebden Bridge Coop.

“Items like canned foods, cooking sauces, tuna, breakfast cereals, tea and instant coffee and toiletries are much appreciated.”

Todmorden Food Drop-In has had a £6 pledge appeal for some time, which asks people to donate monthly by standing order, and they are hugely grateful to the amazing number of local people who have stepped up to the mark and regularly donate in this way, or online via Local Giving.

However, they now need to reach out to all these people, and to others who might also be able to help, to ask for more.