Originally based at St Mary’s Parish Church in the town centre, the food drop in moved to Todmorden College in 2021 due to the need for more space because of the big increase in numbers coming for help.

Since opening in June 2013, Todmorden Food Drop In has given out more than 70,000 food parcels and helped more than 1,300 individuals and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesperson Janet Garner said: “Whilst there is nothing to celebrate in 10 years of food and fuel poverty, we felt it was important to mark the occasion.

Volunteers at the Todmorden Food Drop In

"On the day of our anniversary, volunteers baked cakes to be given out in our cafe to the people who come to us.

“When we opened, we had no idea how great the need would be.

"Ten years on things are getting more difficult, and serious entrenched poverty is increasingly seen as the norm as a direct result of government policies and priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There seems to be little prospect of any major change in the next few years.

"Children are going to school hungry and people are often unable to buy the basics, including the clothes they need, or to heat their homes.”

The average number of weekly parcels has increased from 96 in 2020 to 139 in 2023.

The food drop in currently has 337 registered households - a total of 479 adults and 206 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet said: "At the food drop in we are seeing an increase in the number of working people coming to us, and also refugees and asylum seekers.

“From just two people coming for help on the first Saturday we now average 140 families and individuals each week.

"We’ve been open every single week since then, apart from one year when Christmas Day fell on a Saturday. We didn’t close for even one Saturday during the whole of the pandemic.

“Many people assume that the food and other supplies we give out is all donated, or supermarket surplus which is given free. That’s not true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re very grateful for all the donations of food that come in at our donation points but we can’t rely on this to feed the high numbers of people coming to us.

"Most of the food and supplies are bought and we need to raise money all the time for this. That’s why we‘re always appealing for more donations – of money or food and supplies.

"We’re grateful for all those who donate and also to organisations like Todmorden Town Council, Community Foundation for Calderdale and others who help us with grant money.”

Food parcels used to cost around £5 each. Now they cost £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need £11,000 per month to continue to operate as we do,” Janet said.

"Our weekly food bill is over £2,000.

“Let’s hope we’re not still needed in another 10 years but in the meantime please continue to help in whatever way you can.

"The food drop in obviously faces an ongoing financial challenge with increasing food costs.

"If you are able to make a financial donation to us, please go to https://localgiving.org/donation/todfooddropin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad