Todmorden Food Drop In thanks choir for donation but emphasises desperate need for more

Todmorden Food Drop In is a completely independent food bank operating from Tod College every Saturday morning that provides food for those fighting to feed themselves and their families.

The Three Valleys Gospel Choir has been supporting the Drop In for several years through weekly collections as well as a Christmas craft fair and a reverse advent calendar which saw food and clothing donated.

They handed over their latest donation of £500 to choir member and Drop In volunteer Maggie Griffith but organisers were quick to point out that further funding is needed.

Members of the Three Valleys Gospel Choir with Todmorden Food Drop In volunteer and choir member Maggie Griffiths.

"Todmorden Food Drop In relies on the very generous donations that come to us from people in the valley and is really grateful for the two donations totalling £500 from the Three Valleys Choir," said Drop In organiser Janet Garner.

"At Christmas we put bags of festive food together for everyone that came to us in addition to their usual food parcel. This included Christmas cakes, mince pies, puddings, chocolates and biscuits.

"The money from the choir definitely helped with that.

"Our numbers are increasing significantly now with the cost-of-living crisis and food prices are going up. This means that it costs more for us to keep the Food Drop In going.

"Any future donations will be very much appreciated, as will donations of tinned meat and fish meals. Any donations of tinned food, tea, coffee, women’s sanitary products, are always welcome.

"Many thanks to the choir for their support over the years. We couldn’t do it without groups like theirs."

