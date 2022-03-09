Todmorden girl's laps for Ukraine

A kind-hearted Todmorden youngster has raised hundreds of pounds for the people of Ukraine.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Eight-year-old Georgia Yates completed an impressive 10 laps of Centre Vale Park, in Todmorden, in a bid to help the Red Cross appeal for people hit by the Russian invasion.

Her efforts have collected £558 for the charity.

Her mum Charlotte, who was there to cheer her on, said: 'I'm incredibly proud of Georgia for doing this and thinking of others in serious need."

Georgia Yates with her mum Charlotte
