Todmorden In Bloom receive gold award at Britain In Bloom awards

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
Tod In Bloom celebrating award win for Todmorden
Todmorden In Bloom have been awarded gold at the Britain In Bloom national awards.

52 finalists from across the UK were nominated to the finals after impressing judges in their regional and national competitions.

In a statement, Todmorden in Bloom said: “We are thrilled to have received a gold award at the RHS Britain in Bloom national awards ceremony.

"We feel super proud to have represented Yorkshire at this prestigious event; especially as this is the Todmorden in Bloom group’s 25th anniversary year.

"We couldn’t have achieved it all without the loyal help and support of our wonderful town, Todmorden.”

