Todmorden Information Centre celebrates 35th birthday with a party looking back over the years

The community of Todmorden came together in a joyous celebration to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Todmorden Information Centre.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The event was marked by remarkable moments, including a heartfelt speech by the newly appointed Mayor and a special recognition of the invaluable support provided by the Centre's dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters.

One highlight of the afternoon was the speech delivered by the Mayor Councillor Taylor Hanley, who eloquently expressed their admiration for the Todmorden Information Centre's contribution to the local community over the past three and a half decades.

The Mayor emphasised the Centre's pivotal role in providing vital information and services, fostering a sense of unity and belonging within Todmorden.

Trustee Stuart Chadwick
Trustee Stuart Chadwick
During the event, the Chair of the Todmorden Information Centre, Cynthia Murray, took the opportunity to extend sincere gratitude and recognition to the exceptional individuals who have contributed to the Centre's success.

"It is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate this significant milestone," said Cynthia Murray. "Our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters have been instrumental in our journey, and their unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success. We owe a great debt of gratitude to every one of them."

The Todmorden Information Centre's 35th Birthday Party brought together community members, local businesses and previous staff, volunteers, and Trustees, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and festivity. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing about the Centre's rich history, sharing heart-warming stories, and envisioning an even brighter future.

Todmorden Town Council supports Todmorden Information Centre, which is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Todmorden Information Centre's anniversary celebrations. Picture: Lewis McCormick
Todmorden Information Centre's anniversary celebrations. Picture: Lewis McCormick
