Tony Gill and his daughter Sarah (on the left), Peter Ward (behind staff) at the spinal unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

That’s when Tony, who has run Dawson’s Ironmongers in Todmorden market since 1988, and his friend Peter Ward, completed the two-mile, 1,300 feet climb to Stoodley Pike every day throughout the month, starting at 6.30am on most days.

“We were pleased to finally be able to go back to the ward where Sarah was treated so well to hand over the money we raised ,” said Tony. “So many people contributed to the total so our trip to the LGI was on everyone’s behalf.”

Sarah, mum of two teenage sons, received surgery and treatment for cancer of the spine in the hospital’s spinal unit in late 2022 and has recently completed a course of chemotherapy at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

“It was quite overwhelming going on to the ward again and being met by 10 nurses. I remembered a couple of them who had treated me,” said Sarah. “I am really proud of my dad for doing the hike – I know he has done a lot of walking but I knew it would be a challenge. We both want it to benefit the hospital.”

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Tony and his friend Peter for their exceptional fundraising efforts.

“The money will help us make a huge difference to patients undergoing life-saving treatment and surgery by funding projects above and beyond what the NHS can provide.”

Tony, who celebrated his 66th birthday during the ‘Pike Hike’ and Peter, 63, who is a carer for his two grandsons who have cerebral palsy, completed the hike early morning Tuesday to Saturdays before Tony returned to work at the Ironmongers which has been in his family for almost 100 years. On other days they made the climb in the afternoons and on the last day were joined by a group of friends and supporters.