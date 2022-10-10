Todmorden musician's band releases new single in aid of RAF Benevolent Fund

Gallaher's Green

Tommy Stretton, 38, from Todmorden, is lead guitarist with Manchester-based Gallaher’s Green.

Vocalist and guitarist Jon Olphert and guitarist Ian Gallagher both served in the RAF and met in Basra, Iraq, in 2008, where they discussed their mutual love of all things rock n' roll.

But they finally formed a band together in 2017 when, whilst at a Guns N' Roses concert in Dublin, the pair realised that they were both without bands for the first time and decided to form Gallaher's Green.

Their new single, called ‘Memphis’, pays tribute to Mick McConnell, an Ambassador of the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The RAF Benevolent Fund supported former RAF police dog handler Mick after he was left with a shattered left foot following an IED explosion, while he was on patrol with his dog Memphis, in Afghanistan, in 2011.

The Fund helped Mick and his wife Lorna to buy a more suitable home in Elgin, close to family.

The band has also organised a charity concert at Shure 5 Studios, Oldham on Saturday 12 November, with support from The Superlatives and Mercy Kelly, who are both playing for free.