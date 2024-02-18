Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan: Have your say on the future of development in Todmorden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Todmorden Town Council has prepared a Neighbourhood Development Plan for the town, which sets out the vision, objectives, aspirations and policies for the growth of Todmorden over the next nine years.

The Town Council has formally submitted their proposed Neighbourhood Development Plan to Calderdale Council and local people are invited to have their say on the plan and associated documents.

The consultation period runs until March 25 and documents can be viewed online and comments can be submitted at Consultation Portal.

Documents are available to download from Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan webpage and printed copies are available at Todmorden Library.

Comments can also be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to Spatial Planning, Calderdale Council, Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ.

Comments should be received no later than 5pm on March 25.

The plan has been produced on behalf of the local community following extensive consultation and aims to address key local issues, reflect local aspirations, and meet the needs of the town’s diverse communities.

Following the consultation, the plan will be assessed by an independent examiner before being subject to a local referendum. If adopted, the plan will form part of the Local Plan and be used to guide local planning decisions.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Innovation and resilience has been at the heart of Todmorden since the town’s major growth at the time of the Industrial Revolution.

"This willingness to adapt to a changing world, whilst retaining the qualities which make the town special, is also key to the draft Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan.

“The plan has been developed by Todmorden Town Council, in consultation with local people and businesses.

"It looks to ensure that new development, as part of necessary growth, is appropriate and sustainable and should complement and reinforce the existing character of the town.

“This consultation will enable people to have their say on the plan and its proposals.