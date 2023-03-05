Todmorden resident and her dog are walking 50 miles to raise money for PAWS animal rescue

Chloe Nyari and her dog Ruby are walking 50 miles throughout March to raise money for the Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

"This is the fourth fundraiser I've done,” said Chloe. “In March 2020 I did a skydive for Alzheimer's because I've worked in care since I was 18, and raised £1400.

“In November 2021 I did a fundraiser for Macmillan. I try to do one fundraiser a year.”

Chloe and Ruby

PAWS, which is based in Todmorden, has been told their landlord wants them to vacate their current site on Eastwood Road.

The animal rescue, which has been in existence since 2007, became a registered charity in 2014 and works within a 15-mile radius of Todmorden, helping to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cats and dogs to their new forever homes.

The struggle PAWS is facing is the reason why Chloe decided to fundraise for them: “This year I was thinking that PAWS needs help because of the eviction notice.

“I've got a border collie and we go out on walks all the time so I settled on walking to raise money.”

Chloe and Ruby

The pair will be walking 50 miles throughout March, taking in the scenic views of the Calder Valley.

Chloe, 22, said: “We'll be walking around Todmorden, that's where we walk, we walk up on the tops and all around.

“I work in Accrington so I’m also doing a bake sale for PAWS.

“It’ll get the word out about PAWS and hopefully we can raise some more money.”

Ruby

Michele Way, Chair of Trustees at PAWS, said: "Without such magnificent efforts from supporters such as Chloe, our charity would struggle to survive. The search for a new home and the fundraising campaign to raise the funds to allow us to secure our future, has made us realise just how much support we have the the community and we are eternally grateful.

"We will be supporting Chloe and her dog Ruby every step of the way. Thank you Chloe for supporting us your fundraising efforts will make a massive impact on dogs and cats who need their second chance at happiness."