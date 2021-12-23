Todmorden resident celebrates an amazing 100 years of life

Violet Noble

"Congratulations to Violet on reaching her 100th birthday," said Violet Noble's niece Jean Hartley. "What an achievement, but what is special is how she has spent those hundred years."

A life long member of the Labour Party and a member of Vale Baptist Church, and loyal blood donor she has cared for people all her life.

Violet was born on December 23 1921.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1937, the family had lost both parents and Violet, at the age of 15, took on the responsibility of running the family home and caring for her siblings.

There were five children still at home two older brothers and a younger sister and brother.

Violet was determined that none should have to go to the ‘workhouse,’ and dedicated her time and energy selflessly in caring for them all.

During the war, Violet took on the role of being a bus conductress, which initiated her lifelong inquisitiveness and interest in people, which continues to this day.

Just after the War, Violet married George Noble who fortunately shared Violet’s passion for helping others as he was often called on, what ever the weather, to deliver goods to people including produce from their stunning garden, taxi people from place to place he would join in Violet’s hospitality.

Jean said: "There must be many people living in Todmorden, particularly Cornholme who know Violet, but if not, she undoubtedly knows you or of you.

"Her knowledge of Todmorden and its inhabitants served Roger Birch well when he was writing his books on Todmorden as Violet remembered so many people and could put a name to most in the photographs he had.

"Her interest in people and their lives helped to develop her a wonderful sense of fun and good humour, which is still evident in conversation today. People visit Violet to both cheer her up and to be cheered up themselves."

Having lost her own son Stephen in 1988 at the age of 38 she has supported her daughter in law Margaret, grandchildren Elizabeth and Jonathan, and great grand children, Sophie and Sidney, George and Eli.