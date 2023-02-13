Todmorden teenager Ella wins national News Deliverer of the Year award

Todmorden teenager was recently named News Deliverer of the Year in a national competition. The winner is Ella Gregory at Todmorden News

Ella, who works for Todmorden News, in Bridge Street, was named News Deliverer of the Year at the exclusive 2023 Fed Awards.

The glittering ceremony was hosted by BBC presenter Naga Munchetty at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fed (Federation of Independent Retailers) is a not-for-profit organisation with more than 10,000 members throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland, many of whom are newsagents.

Todmorden teenager was recently named News Deliverer of the Year in a national competition. The winner is Ella Gregory, with Muntazir Dipoti at Todmorden News

Ella has delivered newspapers and magazines for the store for three years, seven days a week, without one day of absence.

Store owner Muntazir Dipoti said: “She always arrives on time and is great with the customers. She has a very happy personality and is always willing to take on additional news rounds and cover for members of staff who are absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She covers holidays and is always willing to help in the shop, often taking on extra work at short notice. Ella helps put the news rounds together for the eight news deliverers in the shop and she is very hardworking.”

During the pandemic, Ella worked every day to ensure customers received their newspapers and magazines on time. She never missed a day, despite the weather conditions of snow and flooding.

Mr Dipoti added: “You have to live in Todmorden to understand how bad the weather can be. Ella is always helping the elderly and people with disabilities. She helps anyone who is unable to walk to the store to collect their papers and magazines.”

Ella is currently studying at Burnley College after recent success with her GCSE results and is committed to making sure news and magazines are delivered on time so she can arrive at college on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fed’s National President Jason Birks said: “News deliverers are the final link in the chain between publishers, wholesalers, retailers and their delivery customers, and their vital contribution should never be underestimated.