Todmorden Town Council joins forces with others to install seven life-saving defibrillators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six of these vital pieces of equipment are publicly accessible 24/7, the seventh defibrillator is housed in Todmorden Town Hall and can be accessed whenever the Town Hall is in use.

The successful execution of this project owes much to the invaluable support provided by the Town Council’s project partners. Without their collective assistance, this initiative would not have been possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substantial grant funding from the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity's has been instrumental in expanding the project from its initial plan of four installations funded by the Town Council to a total of seven, enhancing the accessibility and availability of these life-saving resources within the community.

Hollins Mill. Coun Tyler Hanley, Emma Louie and Emma Kovaleski, Charity Manager at Calderdale, and Huddersfield NHS Charity

The support of several local businesses and organisations has been crucial to this project. Gaynor Hallinan of the Glen View Pub, Terry Luddington of Lydgate Post Office, Angus Morritt of the Masonic Hall and Todmorden Working Men's Social Club, Marshall O’Brien of Hollins Mill, and Jenny Coleman of Fielden Hall have kindly agreed to host the six publicly accessible defibrillators, ensuring their widespread distribution across Todmorden.

All seven defibrillators are now listed on the Yorkshire Ambulance Service defibrillator database, as well as The Circuit, the national defibrillator network providing a comprehensive overview of defibrillator locations nationwide.

Expressing her delight at the completion of the project, Emma Kovaleski, Charity Manager at Calderdale, and Huddersfield NHS Charity, stated, "The installation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of CHFT Charity to support the health and wellbeing of local communities. We are proud to have played a role in making these life-saving resources accessible to residents."

The Glen View Pub. Gaynor Hallinan, Coun Tyler Hanley, Emma Kovaleski, Charity Manager at Calderdale, and Huddersfield NHS Charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Hollins Mill, Marshall O’Brien said: "Since realising there wasn’t a 24/7 publicly accessible defibrillator available between Littleborough and Todmorden, a public defibrillator has been on our wish list for some time. It is a credit to the team who have worked on this project that the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have already given emergency access to two of the seven defibrillators - one being ours at Hollins Mill - saving at least one life, shows how important it is to have these machines accessible in the area.

"We're grateful to Todmorden Town Council and the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity for funding the installation of a defibrillator at Hollins Mill and to Assistant Town Clerk, Susan Miles, who’s guidance and assistance have been invaluable throughout the project process."

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Tyler Hanley, said “While it's rare for the council to invest in something we hope will never be used, the potential to save lives with these defibrillators justifies every penny spent.

"When someone suffers an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, time is of the essence. By providing seven new defibrillator units across Todmorden, from Walsden to Eastwood to Portsmouth, we are increasing the chances of survival for anybody who suffers a sudden cardiac arrest; in just two weeks since their installation we have seen how the presence of our defibrillators can make the difference between life and death.