Todmorden Town Council to begin six-week consultation period for the Neighbourhood Plan

The consultation will begin on September 21 with two open days for residents of Todmorden to take place at the Town Hall on Thursday, September 21 from 4pm to 9pm and Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 3pm.

The Neighbourhood Plan is a planning use document for use until 2032, that will through a range of Policies, seek to influence the Local Planning Authority Calderdale MBC in their decision-making to reflect local characteristics ambitions and priorities.

Coun Steve Martin, Chair of the Town Council Development Committee said: “The Town Council started this process back in 2017 when extensive consultation provided the background to understand the priorities and concerns of residents from which policies were developed.

“These have been further reviewed to ensure they add value and local influence to Planning Policies already used by Calderdale MBC when making their planning decisions.

"We are now at the stage to carry out our last piece of consultation to provide residents with the opportunity to provide valuable feedback.

"This is an important planning use document and I would encourage residents to take the opportunity to further engage in this process”

Paper copies of the Draft Plan and Design Handbook will be available to look at on the consultation days with a copy then available at the library for reference.