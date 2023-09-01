News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Todmorden Town Council to begin six-week consultation period for the Neighbourhood Plan

Todmorden Town Council is about to begin a six-week consultation period for the Neighbourhood Plan.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The consultation will begin on September 21 with two open days for residents of Todmorden to take place at the Town Hall on Thursday, September 21 from 4pm to 9pm and Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 3pm.

The Neighbourhood Plan is a planning use document for use until 2032, that will through a range of Policies, seek to influence the Local Planning Authority Calderdale MBC in their decision-making to reflect local characteristics ambitions and priorities.

Read More
Read more: 45 pictures of school starters in Calderdale from 2007
Todmorden Town HallTodmorden Town Hall
Todmorden Town Hall
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Steve Martin, Chair of the Town Council Development Committee said: “The Town Council started this process back in 2017 when extensive consultation provided the background to understand the priorities and concerns of residents from which policies were developed.

“These have been further reviewed to ensure they add value and local influence to Planning Policies already used by Calderdale MBC when making their planning decisions.

"We are now at the stage to carry out our last piece of consultation to provide residents with the opportunity to provide valuable feedback.

"This is an important planning use document and I would encourage residents to take the opportunity to further engage in this process”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paper copies of the Draft Plan and Design Handbook will be available to look at on the consultation days with a copy then available at the library for reference.

Further information and electronic copies can be downloaded from the Town Council website Neighbourhood Plan - Todmorden Town Council at todmorden-tc.gov.uk

Related topics:Todmorden Town CouncilTodmordenTown Hall