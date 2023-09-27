Todmorden Town Council to install seven defibrillators throughout the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six of these lifesaving pieces of equipment will be publicly accessible 24 hours a day and one will be housed in the Town Hall and can be accessed whenever the Town Hall is in use.

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyse the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

The defibrillators will be located throughout Todmorden with a hope that these vital pieces of equipment will be more readily available and accessible in an emergency.

The aim is to have them all installed and working by the end of the financial year.

Emma Kovaleski, Charity Manager at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, said: “The installation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of CHFT Charity to work within our local communities to mobilise projects and initiatives that support the health and wellbeing of local people.

"As a Charity, we’re committed to helping our hospitals and community healthcare services go that extra mile and provide amazing support for our colleagues, patients and communities, beyond the limits, services and provision NHS funding alone can provide.”

One of the defibrillators will be housed in the Town Hall.

The Town Council would like to thank Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity for their financial support of the defib project meaning the Council have been able to increase the number being installed from four to seven.