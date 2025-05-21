Todmorden Town Council welcomes its new Town Mayor for 2025/2026

Todmorden has welcomed its new mayor for the 2025-26 civic year.

Saturday, May 17 saw Todmorden Town Council hold their Annual Meeting and Mayor Making Ceremony.

The meeting, which took place at Todmorden Town Hall, saw Councillor Susan Press elected as Town Mayor, alongside the new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tony Greenwood.

Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Susan Press and Councillor Liz Thorpe.

In her speech, the Mayor, Councillor Press said: “Firstly, can I say it’s an absolute honour to be taking on the role of Town Mayor today. People often say they are ‘proud and humbled’ on these kinds of occasions and sometimes it’s an over-used phrase, but I can honestly say I really am thrilled to be here.”

Susan will act in an ambassador-style role for the Council, attending a range of events throughout the community with her Mayoress, Coun Liz Thorpe, and raising funds for her chosen charitable causes: Todmorden Support and Age Concern Todmorden.

Referring to her Charitable Causes, the Mayor said: “The two causes I have chosen for my mayoral year represent one of the things which matters to me most and that is making sure that our most vulnerable groups and individuals are taken care of.

"That’s a concern shared by all of us on the Town Council and it’s why every year we now allocate funds to the town’s two food banks at the College and in Cornholme.

Mayor and Service to Todmorden winners. Left to right: Joanne Norman (DFT), Neil Taylor (DFT), Councillor Press, Jim Haughey.

“Throughout this year, with the help of my Mayoress Councillor Liz Thorpe, I will be doing as much as I can to raise money for Tod Support and Age Concern Todmorden who both do a great job offering emotional and financial support to all those who need it.”

“We live in a town renowned for kindness and looking out for one another and that’s definitely something to be proud of in an often cruel and hostile world.”

During the meeting, the council acknowledged the outgoing Mayor, Councillor Ben Jancovich and Deputy Mayor, Councillor May Molteno, thanking them both for their hard work over the past year.

The newly elected Mayor also presented the Service to Todmorden Awards.

The recipient of the Individual Award was Jim Haughey, who supports the community of Cornholme and Portsmouth through Vale Baptist Church and the Food Bank.

This year, the Organisation Award winner was Dementia Friendly Todmorden, who provides essential education, activities and support for people living with and affected by dementia.