It will now wait to hear back from the Government for approval for funding from the £17.5m allocated to Todmorden.

The projects include the redesign of Bramsche Square, aimed at creating what the board describe as “an open, flexible, welcoming town centre space that will boost customers to local retail, hospitality and trade and host Todmorden’s calendar of events and festivals”.

There is also a bid for the creation of a new enterprise centre, an extension of the Hippodrome Theatre, investment into the green space and outdoor facility at the Riverside Centre in Walsden, and improving pedestrian access and signposting to enable more active every day travel.

Todmorden (photo by Craig Shaw)

Three business cases were submitted in September for improvements to sports, leisure and performance facilities in Centre Vale Park, works to Todmorden Town Hall and building refurbishments at Todmorden College, Learning Centre and Community Hub.

The board is holding open days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6 from 10am until 2pm at Todmorden College where it says it will share an update on the plans for the Town Deal projects.

Pam Warhurst, Chair or Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “I’m delighted that all our projects have made their final cases for funding to Government after huge amounts of work by our project partners and look forward to sharing this progress with local people.

"The projects are shaped by numerous consultations over the years in Todmorden and those contributions by local communities are very much in evidenced in the positive impact the programme will achieve.

"This event is an opportunity to continue the conversation, as promised, with local residents and businesses on what the proposed projects will achieve and how they can benefit the town.

"Some of the details are still being discussed and there’s still a way to go before works get underway on site but it’s important to keep talking as the process moves forward."

Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said: “It’s fantastic to reach this major milestone in Todmorden’s planned transformation.

"The town already has so much to offer, and with the boost provided by the investment proposals, the Town Deal projects look set to drive forward our council priority for thriving towns across Calderdale.”

The projects include extending Todmorden Hippdrome

The board is expecting feedback from the Government by the end of the year, at the latest.

Consultation and planning permission processes as required will follow if and when projects are given final approval.

Concern has been raised by businesses at Todmorden Market and in the town centre about the plans to redesign Bramsche Square because of a loss of spaces in the main Bramsche Square car park.

Around 2,000 people signed a petition calling for a rethink, with businesses fearing trade will be hit if people cannot park there

Coun Courtney promised in August that further consultation would take place.

Speaking then, she said: “The views of the local community are hugely important in the town’s transformation.

