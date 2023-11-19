People in Todmorden are being invited to share their views on plans aimed at boosting jobs and business in the town.

The Enterprise Centre project includes 23 offices aimed at facilitating business start-up, growth and collaboration, as well as attracting modern professional jobs and businesses to Todmorden.

The centre will be built on the site of what was Ferney Lee Older People’s Home and include planting and green spaces to create a hub for people working and living at walking distance from the town centre and train station.

Alongside the enterprise centre, Calder Valley Community Land Trust and housing association Connect Housing plan to create 20 rented homes.

People are being urged to have their say

Todmorden Town Deal Board is urging people to take a look at the plans and have their say.

A consultation event is taking place on Wednesday, November 22 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to7.30pm, where initial drawings, plans and layouts will be on show.

People can also take part in the consultation online by visiting http://caldervalleyclt.org.uk/ferneylee/.

And there is an exhibition of plans and information in the foyer of Todmorden College on Burnley Road.

Work is planned for the site of a former care home

Pam Warhurst, chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “It’s truly thrilling to see plans for the enterprise centre ready to be shared with our local communities for their thoughts, input and questions.

"The board is clear that the need to attract more highly paid jobs and modern businesses into Todmorden and to support our own existing enterprises to flourish is an absolute priority.

"Our young people are entitled to employment and business opportunities that will meet their interests and needs and the enterprise centre is crucial in creating that future potential.”

Calder Valley Community Land Trust is a member-led community benefit society with charitable status which has been established to help address and meet housing needs in the Upper Valley part of Calderdale.

Simon Brearley, chair of the trust, said: “As a locally-based community organisation, it is important to us that as many people as possible to see the proposals and share their thoughts, both supportive and critical.